virginia creeper

i think that is what this is, if google lens has to be believed.



i heard a male cardinal calling his sweetie from behind this foliage and i was so mesmerized that they were playing their game so low when there were trees along the road. but my iphone was kind of idling and took a while for the camera to come on and the darn birds had gone. story of my life.



it was 23 degrees when i went for my walk this morning and it wasn't near eight o'clock yet. so i walked on the east side of don mills so that i'd be in the shade of the trees. made a lot of difference!



for week 25 of peter forsgard's 52 assignments the assignment is 'green'. you can't get any greener than this!