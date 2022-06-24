a couple of strays

saw this couple during one of my morning walks a few days ago. they were the only ones around unless of course there's been others that were devoured by birds or animals. i was thinking i'd use it for a composite but couldn't put anything together that looks reasonably decent so i'm posting this as it is.



i haven't driven for well over eight years now and i wonder if i can still drive properly. a driving instructor was idling in the driveway this morning and i asked him if i could have a couple of practice on the weekend. $50 for an hour. tomorrow, we'll hit the city streets then on sunday, the highway. i told him i am more of a highway driver as i drive quite fast. he asked me a couple of traffic questions and he was happy with my answers so he said a couple of hours practice and i should get back my driving mojo. let's see what happens. 😜