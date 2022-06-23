Previous
floppy or cloche? by summerfield
Photo 3405

floppy or cloche?

whatever it is, methinks i have completed an outfit with all the little pieces of clothings i've seen and shot over the past several months. we will assume that the underwear required is inside that bag of clothes from last january.

re #3 - i think that is what i will post for the 52 frames "what is it" challenge this week. it is a macro of the handle of the lid of a juice jar.

i am aware that i am lagging behind my commenting yet again; begging your pardon as a lot is happening in my little world right now.
summerfield

