n'oublions pas

would you believe it, my walk this morning took half a day! i went for my walk at 7:30 a.m. and when i came back to my apartment it was already 12:30 p.m. let me explain.



when i reached the usual end of my walk, on impulse i took the express bus downtown and thought i'd go to the market and get some nuts and fresh fruits. i got the nuts, i got the fresh fruits, i got smoked salmon and i got a nice sweater and a set of toque and gloves which i will give to my sister for Christmas. well, winners (marshalls in the states) was on the way to the market and i don't know what happened but i just came to and i was inside the department store! 🤣



then i had the grand idea that since i was downtown, i thought i better go to the legislative building to take photos of the remembrance day ceremonies. however, i didn't realize it was quite late then plus i didn't have a proper camera with me. so i thought i'd just go back home.



on my way out of the market building, i noticed the shop where i bought the smoked salmon had its lights turned off and then i heard the mournful sound of "the last post". the people in the shop were standing still with their heads bowed. i realized it was just then eleven o'clock and we were to observe a two-minute silence in honour of our vets and other service people. i stopped right there in the middle of the passageway and noted only one other couple also stopped while most people just carried on.



every year i tell myself i would go to the remembrance ceremony and either i forget or i arrive late. well, maybe next year.