YAWN!!!!

enough said!



-o0o-



i don't know how you would feel about this. i was at the office today, and the boardrooms were busy with meetings and all those things happening in a busy office which means there were many visitors. the two times i went to the washroom in the morning, there was very tall person who was on the way out as i was coming in. i said hello and the person said hello, too. i right away discerned that it was a man. a man who identifies himself as a woman. now don't get me wrong, i have nothing against such persons, but i really felt very uncomfortable. the person wasn't threatening, but i just didn't feel comfortable. when i asked our two receptionists to confirm my hunch, i was told that indeed the person identifies himself as a woman.



coming from a family or tribe with many bona fide lesbians (my mother's eldest and youngest sisters were lesbians, left wives when they died) and gay cousins, nephews and nieces as far wide as the family tree reaches, i understand these things. but for some reasons this morning, it just didn't sit with me that a man was sharing the women's washroom with me. the girls told me to just use the 'all gender' washroom. but i said why must i be the one to go there when i am the woman, and not anything else. i'm pretty sure some of you would not be happy with me but really i thought ever since i could form an opinion that i am a very liberal person. maybe because i am still of the old school. the most astounding thing is that most of the girls i talked to mouthed to me "i am with you" but it was just that. is this tolerance just imposed on us or is it real? i can understand that most people, especially in this economic times, would be afraid to lose their job so that they just go along with what is shoved before us. the get-on-with-it or get-the-hell-out. what has happened to our society?