display stand by summerfield
Photo 3685

display stand

sometimes when i have people coming over, like today, i use this chair to display my paintings or my mounted photographs. it gives them something to look at or talk about while i ignore their presence. 😜
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1009% complete

Dawn ace
Now that’s a good idea for displaying and a talking point
April 7th, 2023  
