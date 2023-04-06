Sign up
Photo 3685
display stand
sometimes when i have people coming over, like today, i use this chair to display my paintings or my mounted photographs. it gives them something to look at or talk about while i ignore their presence. 😜
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
1
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
5761
photos
183
followers
118
following
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
Tags
30-shots2023
,
summerfield-30shots2023
Dawn
ace
Now that’s a good idea for displaying and a talking point
April 7th, 2023
