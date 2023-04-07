Previous
see through by summerfield
Photo 3686

see through

it was a beautiful day today, a tad bit cold this morning when i walked to the church for the good friday service. since everything was closed and public transport was operating on holiday schedule, i thought i better just stay home and continue to recuperate from my bronchitis. and since it was a very bright day, i thought it was a good idea to paint. i had been lamenting that the weather had always been gloomy thus i could not do any painting. so dragged the big canvas into the middle of the living room and painted away until it started to grow dark. i didn't finish it but hopefully i'll have the same energy tomorrow and should be able to finish it.

that is all to say i didn't have the energy to think of what to post today so i'm recycling a 5+2 posting from sometime ago. a cliché but what the hey.
