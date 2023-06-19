jaguar

this is "luca" the spotted jaguar at the toronto zoo. he had a black sister who died in 2021 at the age of 17.



jaguar vs leopard:



jaguars can weigh between 36 to 158 kilograms; leopards between 17 to 90 kilograms



jaguars can mostly be found in central and south america; leopards in africa and parts of asia



jaguars are aquatically inclined; leopards are expert tree climbers



jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots; leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes