jaguar by summerfield
jaguar

this is "luca" the spotted jaguar at the toronto zoo. he had a black sister who died in 2021 at the age of 17.

jaguar vs leopard:

jaguars can weigh between 36 to 158 kilograms; leopards between 17 to 90 kilograms

jaguars can mostly be found in central and south america; leopards in africa and parts of asia

jaguars are aquatically inclined; leopards are expert tree climbers

jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots; leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes
Dawn ace
A nice shot
June 20th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Such a beautiful animal.
June 20th, 2023  
