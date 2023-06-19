Sign up
Previous
Photo 3759
jaguar
this is "luca" the spotted jaguar at the toronto zoo. he had a black sister who died in 2021 at the age of 17.
jaguar vs leopard:
jaguars can weigh between 36 to 158 kilograms; leopards between 17 to 90 kilograms
jaguars can mostly be found in central and south america; leopards in africa and parts of asia
jaguars are aquatically inclined; leopards are expert tree climbers
jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots; leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
2
0
Tags
jretteleht
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
June 20th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Such a beautiful animal.
June 20th, 2023
