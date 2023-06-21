joggers

these two were jogging on the other side of the road during my walk tuesday morning. i didn't take out my iPhone fast enough when they passed.



during my walk i would count the cars passing by -- not all but only the red cars and blue cars, just the blue cars that actually looked blue even from afar. on average i would count 60 red cars and 25 blue cars. but if i go walking earlier, like yesterday morning, there are more blues as i counted only 55 reds and 45 blues with the occasional lemon yellow and olive green.