Previous
joggers by summerfield
Photo 3761

joggers

these two were jogging on the other side of the road during my walk tuesday morning. i didn't take out my iPhone fast enough when they passed.

during my walk i would count the cars passing by -- not all but only the red cars and blue cars, just the blue cars that actually looked blue even from afar. on average i would count 60 red cars and 25 blue cars. but if i go walking earlier, like yesterday morning, there are more blues as i counted only 55 reds and 45 blues with the occasional lemon yellow and olive green.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
I love that you count cars that way. It’s something that I do when I am waiting for a bus 😻
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise