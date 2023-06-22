??jukebox??

i went to have lunch with an acquaintance and he was going to bring me to a restaurant with a jukebox. heartbreak! the restaurant did have the REAL jukebox, that big thingamajigg in which you feed a dollar to play your favourite song. well, they sold it three years ago during the pandemic because the restaurant was closed. apparently this is now the "jukebox" -- all coming from the internet. i was aghast, naturally. it's just a non-descript box on a wall and like a radio or CD player, it is attached to speakers strategically situated in all the corners of the restaurant.



it's a good thing i didn't have to pay for that lunch which was quite good, frankly. the restaurant has been around for so many years; it has two pool tables, a large bar and a couple of game consoles. it offers live music in the evening.



but what sorry excuse for a jukebox!🤣



funny story though. last week when i was on the hunt for a jukebox, i was around the college area and asked a couple of young girls if they know where the restaurant was that had a jukebox. "a what?!?" they both said, "is that like a karaoke machine?"😂