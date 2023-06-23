justice

i forgot all about this. methinks it's a bike rack and i found it at the court house, shaped to resemble the scales of justice. i would've loved to have photographed an actual justice scale but spectators are no longer welcome in courtrooms and even if one is admitted who has no relation to the case howsoever, photography is not allowed.



in my travels yesterday from hunting down that sorry excuse of a jukebox, i overheard two young men who were employees of the subway system, discussing one of their co-worker's life woes. one of the guys was saying, the co-worker's problems were certainly nothing compared to his own trials and tribulations. we were going up the escalator and he and the other guy were behind me. i looked back and i snickered and told him he is such a drama queen. 'trials and tribulations'? and we both laughed. it is quite refreshing to hear young people using such terms such as that. surprisingly he and his friend were talking quite eloquently, none of that silly valley girl accent and the stupid word LIKE that dots every young people's speech. despite his 'trials and tribulations' the young man seemed to have a sparkling personality.