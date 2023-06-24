jicama-jalapeno-jackfruit

i happened to be in chinatown this morning so i bought some fruits and vegetables as they're the only place in the city where you can still buy them at reasonable prices. at the grocery stores, all items have gone up in price it is really ridiculous.



jicama is a root vegetable that has very white and watery flesh. it can be cooked, but back in the old country we ate this as a mid-afternoon snack.



we all know what jalapeno is, don't we?



jackfruit is a cousin of durian but has a much better and sweeter smell than the durian. both are abundant in the southeast asia. growing up, before our home was appropriated by the government, there was an old jackfruit tree in the side yard. it was the only tree that i wouldn't climb as it had big bad ants. the fruits are big and they have a distinctive sweet smell. the yellow part is cooked in sugar and is eaten as a dessert. the seeds that are nestled in them are boiled and eaten as a snack, while the rest of the flesh is chopped into tiny pieces and cooked in coconut milk and used as a side dish.



there are so many unusual people in downtown today. in the afternoon, on the bus ride from the station to the front of my apartment building, there were 38 blue cars and 41 red cars.