Photo 3765
jade
a protective stone, jade keeps the wearer from harm and brings harmony. it attracts good luck and friendship, stabilizes the personality and promotes self-sufficiency; soothes the mind, releasing negative thoughts.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5842
photos
185
followers
118
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
24th June 2023 11:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
jretteleht
Kathy
ace
A beautiful necklace. I like how it seems to be hanging in the air. This would look very nice on you Vikki.
June 25th, 2023
