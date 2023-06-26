Previous
as in pineapple juice. del monte is a brand i'm so familiar with because my siblings and i grew up having del monte ketchup and del monte pineapple juice. i am quite glad that del monte has not changed its logo, seeing it feels like 'home'.
katy ace
Aww how poignant that this feels like home to you. I've noticed that you have put one of your beautiful beach seascape paintings behind this fantastic set up. Very cleverly done to make it look like you are actually at the beach and garnering a FAV from me, for that reason!
June 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I think I too grew up eating fruit from Del Monte and possibly canned vegetables (although I remember us eating more frozen vegetables). You're photo is refreshing and tropical, especially with the surf in the background.
June 27th, 2023  
KWind ace
This is wonderful!!
June 27th, 2023  
