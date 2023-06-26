Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3766
juice
as in pineapple juice. del monte is a brand i'm so familiar with because my siblings and i grew up having del monte ketchup and del monte pineapple juice. i am quite glad that del monte has not changed its logo, seeing it feels like 'home'.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5843
photos
185
followers
118
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th June 2023 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jretteleht
katy
ace
Aww how poignant that this feels like home to you. I’ve noticed that you have put one of your beautiful beach seascape paintings behind this fantastic set up. Very cleverly done to make it look like you are actually at the beach and garnering a FAV from me, for that reason!
June 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I think I too grew up eating fruit from Del Monte and possibly canned vegetables (although I remember us eating more frozen vegetables). You're photo is refreshing and tropical, especially with the surf in the background.
June 27th, 2023
KWind
ace
This is wonderful!!
June 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close