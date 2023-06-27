jackstones

it's a game we used to play back in the old country. i didn't learn how to play this until i was already in my 20's and that's because my two younger sisters would play it with the other young girls in the neighbourhood and sometimes they are short of one person for a team. i learned it rather fast as a pair of very young girls always wanted me to be in their team. it was rather fun and we had to play a lot of styles like "trip around the world" where you try to scoop the jackstones and loop your hand around the ball while it was airborne and you have to be really quick to do that, not so easy when the jackstones have landed quite apart and you have to scoop them in one go. most of the time my team would win because those young girls were very good, but whenever i played one-on-one with my sisters, i hardly ever won.



one afternoon, i was playing with the youngsters (about a dozen of us), sprawled on the floor, sitting indian style and really hyping it up when the beau (the first mr. summerfield) arrived unannounced. that was quite embarrassing, i tell you!😂



i walked for quite a while this morning, in such humid morning, and believe it or not, i counted 76 blue cars and 73 red cars.