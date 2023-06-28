Previous
jerseys by summerfield
jerseys

at the hockey hall of fame. thankfully, there was a display of jerseys near the hockey hall of fame. this is one item that i would not even think of buying just for props. hockey jerseys cost an arm and a leg, about $200 or more.

i was at the office today and all day i could see smoke through the lawyers' offices. when at lunchtime i went out to go to the hockey hall of fame, i fancied walking outside, but i got smothered by the smell of smoke. good thing that i always have my masks with me. apparently, today, toronto is the city with the worst air quality. there was actually a health warning because of it.

55 red cars and 53 blue cars. yay for the blue! there was one very ugly mercedes in olive green. yaiks!
summerfield

