jalopy

whew! been searching my 12-year or so archives as i know at some point in time i have taken a photo of a jalopy. a jalopy as you know is a still in use but run-down car that should be bound for the scrap yard. this car obviously was not just bound for the scrap yard, it should be in the scrap yard. i simply love the word "jalopy".



this morning during my walk, i counted 76 red cars and 76 blue cars. had i been counting also the parked ones, the blue cars could have easily outnumbered the red. but i'm just counting those that are on the road. yay for the blue cars.