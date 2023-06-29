Previous
jalopy by summerfield
Photo 3769

jalopy

whew! been searching my 12-year or so archives as i know at some point in time i have taken a photo of a jalopy. a jalopy as you know is a still in use but run-down car that should be bound for the scrap yard. this car obviously was not just bound for the scrap yard, it should be in the scrap yard. i simply love the word "jalopy".

this morning during my walk, i counted 76 red cars and 76 blue cars. had i been counting also the parked ones, the blue cars could have easily outnumbered the red. but i'm just counting those that are on the road. yay for the blue cars.
29th June 2023

summerfield

@summerfield
