jabot by summerfield
jabot

pronounced zha-bow with accent on either syllable. originally it is a decorative clothing-accessory consisting of lace or other fabric falling from the throat, suspended from or attached to a neckband or collar, or simply pinned at the throat. it is also a decorative 'false collar' used in women's clothing.

i wear jabots during the winter or whenever i deem my dress to be a little bit risqué, as this dress i'm wearing here (which, with the jabot, makes me look like a no-nonsense judge. which made me think that if perhaps i had stayed in the old country and finished my law studies and got my degree, i'd have been practicing for more than 35 years by now and might have been appointed to the courts. certainly two of my former law school classmates have been appointed judges). don't i look prim and proper here; you wouldn't think my mind's permanently ensconced in the gutter. 😂🤣 i also have a turtle neck jabot.

for my american friends, did you know that the late american supreme court justice ruth bader ginsberg was known for her jabots. she had ones for when dissenting and for majority opinion.

summerfield

2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Cathy Donohoue ace
You look marvelous - and very judge worthy. Love the pearls. Our late justice was rather famous for hers.
July 1st, 2023  
katy ace
I think you look very elegant and proper here! I could totally see you as a judge in this outfit, however, I also have seen a different side of you.
July 1st, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
You look so elegant. And you look as if you could stare down the most vicious foe, too. (meant as a compliment)
July 1st, 2023  
Diane ace
Your photo brought Ruth Bade Ginsberg immediately to mind, but I did not know she had different ones for different opinions. Interesting! Beautiful self portrait!
July 1st, 2023  
