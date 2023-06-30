jabot

pronounced zha-bow with accent on either syllable. originally it is a decorative clothing-accessory consisting of lace or other fabric falling from the throat, suspended from or attached to a neckband or collar, or simply pinned at the throat. it is also a decorative 'false collar' used in women's clothing.



i wear jabots during the winter or whenever i deem my dress to be a little bit risqué, as this dress i'm wearing here (which, with the jabot, makes me look like a no-nonsense judge. which made me think that if perhaps i had stayed in the old country and finished my law studies and got my degree, i'd have been practicing for more than 35 years by now and might have been appointed to the courts. certainly two of my former law school classmates have been appointed judges). don't i look prim and proper here; you wouldn't think my mind's permanently ensconced in the gutter. 😂🤣 i also have a turtle neck jabot.



for my american friends, did you know that the late american supreme court justice ruth bader ginsberg was known for her jabots. she had ones for when dissenting and for majority opinion.



today reds 43, blues 56 😉