this is a re-do of this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2020-11-07 which i wanted to at least emulate but i just couldn't. obviously i am a one-hit-wonder which is not even a wonder at all. i played with contrast in post but i just couldn't do it right. and it's late already and i need my sleep so i can get up early to do my watercolour challenge. i don't know if i should stick to photography or to painting.