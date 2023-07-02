Previous
close encounters by summerfield
Photo 3772

close encounters

taken last month for week 23 of the 52 captures challenge which was "silhouettes", as i passed by on my way to see the jellyfish exhibit.

this month i'll attempt to catch up on the 52 captures challenge. i have 12 more to get caught up. i'm also doing the 52 frames challenge which i keep forgetting to post. oi! 😂

2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1033% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise