spacious

a few minutes into the flight going to the states, we were above lake ontario, all i could see was water, its surface rippled by the mild wind and right in the middle was a speck of white which turned out to be a yacht. maybe a seasoned traveler doesn't notice things like that or the neat arrangement of houses and buildings below, or the straights and curves of highways, but whenever i fly, even before i took up 365 photography, i have always been in awe of such sights. i especially love the setting or rising sun in the horizon and most times the cloud play between the plane and the world below. or watching a full moon over the orderly lines of lights below during a night flight.



this was coming back from the states, the porter airlines flight readying to land as it passed over the edges of toronto islands, it's landing gears fully engaged, you can see part of the plane's wheel on the lower right corner.