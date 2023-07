comedians

for week 26 of the 52 captures challenge, the prompt was comedy/humour.



these two loonies are my brother's two youngest. they have inherited the family's weird sense of humour and more. my brother certainly did have a weird sense of humour. we certainly make light of our circumstances in life, especially when we were young and were very poor, but then we all got jobs and we still made fun of ourselves (and of everyone in our path). but then what else is there to do but enjoy life!