freedom of religion by summerfield
freedom of religion

this statue can be found outside the courthouse in downtown toronto.

i'm off for a few days to chicago/carol stream with my sister. we will bury my late brother's ashes and give him a final farewell. i will only bring my small camera with me as there might not be time to go around and take photos. i would've loved to go to downtown chicago and take in the art institute as i never really finished touring it in 2019. i doubt i would have time to connect with our 365 friends there as we are flying back on saturday night. my posts would be on hold, too, as i will not be bringing my painting stuff, i doubt i'd have time for it, but i surely will find the time to contemplate the next three prompts.

don't miss me. too much! 🤣
summerfield

Annie D ace
Safe travels Vikki 🛩
July 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice shot
July 13th, 2023  
