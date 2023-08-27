bananas in pyjamas et al

i went downtown after church service solely for the purpose of looking at cameras. i should like a new camera now as i'm preparing to go into retirement. the store was closed, what do you know. but i on my way down, i've been seeing all these people in costumes and i suddenly remembered that there is a fan expo happening this weekend in toronto. since i am downtown already and my camera shopping foiled, i thought i might as well go to the convention centre, sit outside and take photos.



it's really amazing how some people would go to the length of costuming themselves. most are quite enthusiastic when asked for a photo. others, like the person on the lower left, had to don her mask and sword before agreeing for a photo, which makes sense, as she came dressed as whatever the character is so that is what she wants portrayed in the photo. her boyfriend came with her as her wingman, i.e. props holder. i didn't know most of the characters i've seen but boy! i am in awe of their dedication.



i should be feeding off the 150 shots i took for the next few days.