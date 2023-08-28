princess leia

i am in awe of people who have no qualms in unrobing in public to show off their assets. she was in line to get a drink and poutine at the roadside truck when i saw her and i asked if i can shoot her (with my camera, of course). she left her place in the line and asked me to "hold it" whilst she slipped off her robe and handed it to one of her handlers dressed as a 'druid'. i'll give it to her, she's tall and slim and rather beautiful although she has stretch marks in her hips and thighs.



there was another princess leia wearing the white gown and donut braids on the sides of her head but it was not a pleasant sight. this lady was more the thing.