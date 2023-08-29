patterns

for week 35 of thee 52 captures challenge, the challenge is 'patterns'. for now this building is officially called 160 front street and is directly on the other side of the metro convention centre where the fan expo was held last weekend. wait for a few more months and some corporate name will be attached to it. it has just been completed this year. it has 46 floors and is mainly for office function.



i was taken by how massive it was when i looked up to take a photo of it against the clear blue sky. part of it retained an old brick building the top of which you can see on the lower right, which is a designated heritage building.



i didn't work today as when i woke up i had a really really bad headache i thought for a while my head was really going to explode, yet i would've welcomed it if that happened as then my misery would've been alleviated. as suddenly as it happened, by late afternoon/early eveninng it had dissipated. now i don't know what tomorrow holds.