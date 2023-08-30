n-e-w-s

north-east-west-south. these are but two of canada's highways. the horizontal roadway is the 404 or the don valley parkway is the north/south expressway. the diagonal roadway is the east/west expressway called highway 401.



i have a friend from church who lives in the building across from mine and has this view of the city. she invited me tonight so we can photograph the rising moon as she has a much better vantage point. however, the sky was just heavy with gray clouds that was supposed to have cleared before the moonrise but mother nature changed her mind and let the clouds stay. so the moon is somewhere there behind the clouds. but i do like the view from her balcony especially the trail lights of the cars coming from the north heading east in that circular ramp.



maybe tomorrow the moon will show up. it is supposed to be the a "blue" moon, the last for this year. it's not really coloured blue, but purple.🤣