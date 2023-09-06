Previous
beaching around by summerfield
beaching around

in my quest for photo opportunities last sunday, my sister and i went to the beaches to take on the buskerfest. the end of the bus ride took us to the beaches where people of all ages, colours, smells and sizes were looking for relief from the heat wave. in fact, considering it was a long labour day weekend, i was surprised that there are not that many people. in the days before COVID, that stretch of sand would've be teeming with people. still, i'm pretty sure a gazillion litres of sunscreen were used.

that would have made a perfect half-and-half photo if the bottom were trimmed a tad bit.
Kathy ace
Fun in the sun. Maybe even the beach was too hot for folks in the heat wave.
September 7th, 2023  
