the red and white

one of the sights on the bridge near where my sister and i watched the air show last monday. there was a checkered umbrella at one time and another a yellow umbrella. the bridge is quite exposed to the hot sun, the trees being much farther away than it seems here.



the temps today were in the low 30's with more than 90 percent humidity. right now it's 22 and it's almost nine p.m. my little a/c is on overtime as well as my dehumidifier.



tomorrow we mark an important date as it has been a year since our queen died. i was watching a show this afternoon and in one segment one of the commentators asked "do you remember what you were doing at the time?" i remember i was having lunch with the two grandsons and their father texted me to say that the queen has died and i just lost my appetite and cried. there was a montage at the end of the show with photos of the late queen from when she first sat on the throne and i realized that all my 70 years she was the queen and my queen for the last half of my life. at least my passport says so.