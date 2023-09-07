Previous
the red and white by summerfield
Photo 3835

the red and white

one of the sights on the bridge near where my sister and i watched the air show last monday. there was a checkered umbrella at one time and another a yellow umbrella. the bridge is quite exposed to the hot sun, the trees being much farther away than it seems here.

the temps today were in the low 30's with more than 90 percent humidity. right now it's 22 and it's almost nine p.m. my little a/c is on overtime as well as my dehumidifier.

tomorrow we mark an important date as it has been a year since our queen died. i was watching a show this afternoon and in one segment one of the commentators asked "do you remember what you were doing at the time?" i remember i was having lunch with the two grandsons and their father texted me to say that the queen has died and i just lost my appetite and cried. there was a montage at the end of the show with photos of the late queen from when she first sat on the throne and i realized that all my 70 years she was the queen and my queen for the last half of my life. at least my passport says so.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice image and selective colour
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise