unaware by summerfield
unaware

this young lady was seated across from me on the subway last monday on my way to the air show.

i discovered that if i put my phone on silent, the shutter is also silent when i take photos, thus i can take sneak shots on the train provided there's not a lot of people.

last night the heat and humidity were quite brutal. today, thankfully, it cooled down a bit thanks to the slightly strong breeze.

i have a mind to submit this for this week's 'triangular' challenge over at 52 frames.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

summerfield

Diane ace
Wonderful portrait!
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
September 9th, 2023  
