Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3836
unaware
this young lady was seated across from me on the subway last monday on my way to the air show.
i discovered that if i put my phone on silent, the shutter is also silent when i take photos, thus i can take sneak shots on the train provided there's not a lot of people.
last night the heat and humidity were quite brutal. today, thankfully, it cooled down a bit thanks to the slightly strong breeze.
i have a mind to submit this for this week's 'triangular' challenge over at 52 frames.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5944
photos
182
followers
118
following
1050% complete
View this month »
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th September 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-street
Diane
ace
Wonderful portrait!
September 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
September 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close