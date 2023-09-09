hello! hello!

my sister and i met up downtown to see a movie. whilst waiting for her outside the cinema's building i did some street photography. i even helped a couple of people with their selfies. there was a pair of tourists who were trying to take their photo, one of them would place her cellphone on the very narrow ledge of a wall then run to where her friend was. the problem was because it was a busy section of the street people passed to and fro in front of the cellphone, so i offered to take their photos. after they left, i saw the bus and liked the colour of the advertisement so i took a picture barely. i was quite happy when i saw this on my screen. i must check out that "six" show, it looks interesting.