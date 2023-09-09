Previous
hello! hello! by summerfield
Photo 3837

hello! hello!

my sister and i met up downtown to see a movie. whilst waiting for her outside the cinema's building i did some street photography. i even helped a couple of people with their selfies. there was a pair of tourists who were trying to take their photo, one of them would place her cellphone on the very narrow ledge of a wall then run to where her friend was. the problem was because it was a busy section of the street people passed to and fro in front of the cellphone, so i offered to take their photos. after they left, i saw the bus and liked the colour of the advertisement so i took a picture barely. i was quite happy when i saw this on my screen. i must check out that "six" show, it looks interesting.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise