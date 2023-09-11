Previous
scraggly by summerfield
Photo 3839

scraggly

amidst the lush greens at the ravine, there is this scraggly tree that is all by itself. the birds, though, are always perched on its branches and it's amazing to watch their song and dance in full view, especially if it's a pair of cardinals.

it's always an amazing thing to have to witness sunrise, even on a partially cloudy morning. there's something inspiring about the colours subtly changing as the sun moves up in the sky. i stopped walking when i chanced to see this and the sunrise. perhaps it's my way of thanking the big power about keeping us safe and praying for those who perished during the nine-eleven twenty-some years ago.
Diane ace
Nice silhouette against the colors of the sunrise.
September 12th, 2023  
