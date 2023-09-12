my tax dollar at work

came across this sweeping truck during my walk yesterday morning. it sweeps any garbage or fallen twigs and pine cones so they don't clog the drains when it rains. i didn't really pay any attention after i took a shot as i wanted to be as far away from it as possible as the dust was getting in my eyes.



i came across some of my early writings - stories and poems - from hundreds of years ago when i started to write. gheez! i have all these ideas! it makes me want to just sit down and write a novel and not stop until it's finished. but holy cow! the poems are so dramatic and corny! yaiks! i ain't bad, if i may say so myself. although when i was reading them i did so as a 'reviewer/editor' and my hand was itching for my red pencil!