holy name church by summerfield
Photo 3841

holy name church

it is very rare for one to photograph the whole structure of this church, as normally there are always cars that are parked in front of it or a gridlock traffic. i have, however, posted quite a few shots of the belfry.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

summerfield

Kathy ace
A beautiful day and a lovely church.
September 14th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture of this wonderful church
September 14th, 2023  
