Previous
Photo 3842
les feuilles mortes
dead leaves on the ground although most trees are still sporting their greens. i should know, i look out my window every morning and appreciate the sunlight on the tops of the trees and they are still largely green.
this is for the current song title challenge, challenge #100. sing along to this if you are so inclined:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlT1ieAi_rQ
i suppose this is not qualified as i am co-hosting it for
@Dawn
who was the last winner. but this is just to remind you to tag your photos if it happens to have a title of a song.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5950
photos
180
followers
118
following
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
Views
4
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd September 2023 8:53am
summerfield-songtitle
,
songtitle-100
