les feuilles mortes by summerfield
les feuilles mortes

dead leaves on the ground although most trees are still sporting their greens. i should know, i look out my window every morning and appreciate the sunlight on the tops of the trees and they are still largely green.

this is for the current song title challenge, challenge #100. sing along to this if you are so inclined: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlT1ieAi_rQ

i suppose this is not qualified as i am co-hosting it for @Dawn who was the last winner. but this is just to remind you to tag your photos if it happens to have a title of a song.
14th September 2023

summerfield

