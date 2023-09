inspired by any of alfred stieglitz's "from my window at an american place 1931" portfolio https://archive.artic.edu/stieglitz/portfolio_page/from-my-window-at-an-american-place-north-1931/ i believe those shots are of new york city. this wanna-be stieglitz shot is the view of toronto's financial district facing northwest.for the current artist challenge featuring alfred stieglitz, a famous photographer from the first quarter of the 20th century.for the lowdown on the artist challenge, check it out here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48374/new-artist-challenge-alfred-stieglitz off to bed now as i have to get up early, my sister is taking me on a bus trip to waterloo, ontario. apparently, we'll see some amish villages. wow! i could smell the horse dung even now.🥴 i'm sure it's a far cry from the waterloo i've been to in belgium.