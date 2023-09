another one for the artist challenge's alfred stieglitz segment. this one is inspired by his "equivalents" portfolio circa the 1920's. https://archive.artic.edu/stieglitz/equivalents/ i only had about two hours sleep last night yet had to get up early for the bus trip. i left at six in the morning but came home at nine -- it was darker when i left than when i came back home. i didn't enjoy the bus trip as much as i did last year. however, there was a spectacular cloud play all through the day.and all i have is this photo to show for it. i think i will post the coloured version in the near future as it is definitely engaging.