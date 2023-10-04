dappled dabble

for so many mornings now, this is the scene that faces me when i eat my breakfast. the dappled shadow of the lace curtain on the wall. so i had the brilliant idea to plaster one of my paintings on to the wall and photograph it with the dappled lace shadows. only it didn't turn out as i would've wanted it. plus the frame kept falling off!



this week's 52 frames theme is "dappled' with extra kudos if we used a cookie or cucoloris. my nikon has an in-camera function of correcting a photo's perspective. if the sun shows up tomorrow morning, i might just have to repeat the exercise!