when no one's looking by summerfield
it's been a while since i've done a five-plus-two self-portrait. i've missed those guys quite a lot but i've lost my thing for self-portrait. but this week i couldn't resist the theme of "photo booth".

i remember in high school, we were a pack of six different personalities but the one thing we liked doing was pool our money and go into the photo booth at the corner. imagine six girls of different sizes cramming themselves in that small space. i think there was a time we were told by the man who was minding the booth that only up to three at a time. one time, one of the silly boys espied us and inserted his body in the already packed photo booth. the result was someone's palm pressed on the lens, then someone's ear, then someone's forehead. what a waste of money that was!
