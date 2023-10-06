dancing shoe

i feel so bad that in trying to trim down my excesses, i have to give away some of my beloved pairs of shoes. just last month, i gave away twelve pairs, mostly scarcely used. but then they are so old they don't fit me anymore. i think with this one, only three toes would go in which would not make for a decent and enjoyable dancing.



i never thought there would come a day when i would be wearing sneakers all the time! i used to hate wearing them but when i got into jogging and running i had to wear them. ever since i started working i'd wear 3- or 4-inch high heels, mostly with just one or two thin straps. i wore them all time time, seven days a week. i ran for the bus or walk in flooded streets wearing my stilettoes. but gone are those days. these days, sketchers it is for me.