just so i could entice you into shooting and submitting for the current artist challenge, here's an emulation of one of krista van der niet's still life photographs. hers was not apples though but i believe they were white plums. here's the original: https://www.hangar.art/krista-van-der-niet and here's the link to the challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48493/new-artist-challenge-the-still-life-photographs-of-krista-van-der-niet of course, you may emulate the shot as this photo will definitely not be considered.