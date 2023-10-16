when we were young

in clearing some of my cluttered mess, i found an old photo of the grandsons and myself. i believe the boys were four and two at the time. i wasn't into photography at the time but i already owned a digital camera, the kind that takes only two pixels. there were four prints of this shot and i think i was thinking of making it our Christmas card but as usual, i had the photo printed and promptly misplaced it and forgotten. i remember the boys were fooling around with my headbands and hair clips. how cute they were!and i'm tagging this for the "old" prompt of the 52 captures challenge' week 31. almost getting caught up with this challenge. not quite, just almost.