when we were young

in clearing some of my cluttered mess, i found an old photo of the grandsons and myself. i believe the boys were four and two at the time. i wasn't into photography at the time but i already owned a digital camera, the kind that takes only two pixels. there were four prints of this shot and i think i was thinking of making it our Christmas card but as usual, i had the photo printed and promptly misplaced it and forgotten. i remember the boys were fooling around with my headbands and hair clips. how cute they were!