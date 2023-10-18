Previous
blue jay by summerfield
blue jay

this is a painting i did back in 2021. frankly, i cannot remember whose photo i painted this from, perhaps @merrelyn 's but i could be wrong. if it is yours, please let me know so i can put a note at the back of the painting.

our church has a weekly newsletter and for the coming advent we are featuring birds for the four weeks of advent. i have already sent off my cardinal and this but we are in need of one more. jane pittinger has a beautiful photo of a singing bird that i liked a lot and i have left her a comment on one of her photos asking permission if we can use it for our newsletter's cover.
summerfield

