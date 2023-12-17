Previous
pixie powder 391285 by summerfield
Photo 3935

pixie powder 391285

color is the assignment this week at 52 frames. i got a random colour of "pixie powder" for the extra challenge. i don't know about you, but it is more like indigo to me.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

summerfield

ace
Dorothy ace
Purple and pinks to my eyes…. Pretty
December 18th, 2023  
