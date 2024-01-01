Previous
toast to the new year by summerfield
Photo 3945

toast to the new year

never did a toast to the new year last night, as the younger people wanted to be elsewhere. it didn't surprise me a bit but i thought now that the bottle was not opened, i could gift it to someone i like.

i've not known about proseco until i met dominico dodaro and his family at junko's in illinois back in 2019. after that my italian friend had mentioned it quite a few times and i even went to the liquor store with her when she wanted to get a bottle for home.

the liquor store stocked up good on champagne and other sparkling wine for the new year eve celebrations yesterday. i bought this one as i liked the bottle plus it was reasonably priced it didn't put a dent on the retirement fund.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise