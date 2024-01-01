toast to the new year

never did a toast to the new year last night, as the younger people wanted to be elsewhere. it didn't surprise me a bit but i thought now that the bottle was not opened, i could gift it to someone i like.



i've not known about proseco until i met dominico dodaro and his family at junko's in illinois back in 2019. after that my italian friend had mentioned it quite a few times and i even went to the liquor store with her when she wanted to get a bottle for home.



the liquor store stocked up good on champagne and other sparkling wine for the new year eve celebrations yesterday. i bought this one as i liked the bottle plus it was reasonably priced it didn't put a dent on the retirement fund.