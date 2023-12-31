prosperity bowl

i don't know why i do it every new year's eve, but probably because we've been doing it in the family for so long as i can remember -- put round foods, fruits especially, in bowls, preferably in all rooms of the abode. there was even one time my sisters and i would hang bunches of grapes in doors and windows. the problem was every time someone passed through the door or looked out the window, he or she would pluck a couple of grapes until there would only be just a few left when the midnight hour occurred. round things, or resembling the shape so eggs qualify, are supposed to signify money and money is fortune so if you have those in plenty of quantity when the new year rings in then you will have plenty of fortune the whole year round.



except of course that one time when my sister and her family occupied the lower part of a house we were renting and i was on the second floor. ex-partner woke up on new year's day and found we had an infestation of ants and they were all gathered at the fruit bowls and on the door jambs and the fruits were rife with ants. he woke me up and what did i do? got the bug spray and sprayed the fruits and all the ant trails. we of course had to throw away the fruits. then i dusted the whole house with ground cinnamon (good thing i had plenty of those). got rid of the ants and the house (at least my part of the house) smelled of cinnamon.



have a safe new year's celebration and may the new year brings us all good health, happiness and wealth.