the art of impermanence

wabi sabi - "taken from the Japanese words wabi, which translates to less is more, and sabi, which means attentive melancholy, wabi-sabi refers to an awareness of the transient nature of earthly things and a corresponding pleasure in the things that bear the mark of this impermanence."



for this week's 52 captures challenge, the challenge is "wabi sabi", the art of impermanence.



i have improved the white balance of this camera but not quite there yet. too late i remembered that i should've tried using the new camera which is still in its original packaging along with all the accessories - CPL, ND filter, wrist band. one of the young lawyers in the office whom i've been helping with preparing and collecting payments from clients (i collected almost $3m in december alone from one of my departed boss' clients), gave me an amazon gift card. so that's where i spent the gift card at. perhaps i shall go on a photo outing on the weekend if the weather is decent to break-in the new toy.