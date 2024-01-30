Previous
the art of impermanence by summerfield
Photo 3974

wabi sabi - "taken from the Japanese words wabi, which translates to less is more, and sabi, which means attentive melancholy, wabi-sabi refers to an awareness of the transient nature of earthly things and a corresponding pleasure in the things that bear the mark of this impermanence."

for this week's 52 captures challenge, the challenge is "wabi sabi", the art of impermanence.

i have improved the white balance of this camera but not quite there yet. too late i remembered that i should've tried using the new camera which is still in its original packaging along with all the accessories - CPL, ND filter, wrist band. one of the young lawyers in the office whom i've been helping with preparing and collecting payments from clients (i collected almost $3m in december alone from one of my departed boss' clients), gave me an amazon gift card. so that's where i spent the gift card at. perhaps i shall go on a photo outing on the weekend if the weather is decent to break-in the new toy.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Maggiemae ace
The Japanese have such wise sayings! I presume wasabi has no relation to wabi sabi! Like the various focus chosen here!
January 31st, 2024  
amyK ace
This is lovely
January 31st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I like how you filled the frame. Lovely! I like the concept of "the art of impermanence". I never really thought of it that way.
January 31st, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Congratulations on collecting that huge amount of money, oh my. These tulips are lovely. Tulips surely are impermanent!
January 31st, 2024  
Bill
Nice full frame of beauty.
January 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
January 31st, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Beautiful shot, and beautiful choice of flowers! I love the soft and subtle colours!
January 31st, 2024  
