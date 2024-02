this is the gooderham building or 'flatiron building' as it is commonly called because of its triangular shape resembling a flatiron. i have previously shot this in 2013 for get pushed https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2013-02-23 this time i was standing right by the entrance door of the building.i'm debating whether this is the photo i will submit to 52 frames, or the updated shot of the 2013 photo. at any rate i have until sunday to decide and post (if i don't forget!).