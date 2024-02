this was earlier in the day on monday (see monday post if you're so inclined). as you can see those clouds are so thick it was hard to think we had that beautiful sunset sky at the end of the day.today starts the february flash of red. see details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday! until sunday, the 4th, we are photographing landscapes in black and white. and while i am rather wary of saturating your visage with my skyline, today this skyline is absent, obscured by thick fog. as i am to be at the office tomorrow, i can hopefully take a different landscape or mayhap waterscape. but i won't hold my breath, if i were you. we might even dig in the archives for all we know!