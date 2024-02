i took advantage of being in the office today to take this shot of the city looking southeast. the water was so blue and so calm today and of course the sun shining the whole day was a welcome bonus.the elevated highway is the gardiner express, toronto's major highway. as you can see, the traffic was starting to get heavier as we approached the rush hour, although some people would happily go through the 'happy hour' before tackling the rush hour.previous shot: